Cook meals easily with the Tovala Smart Oven and Meal Delivery for $233 (Orig. $347)

- May. 19th 2020 2:58 pm ET

Everyone knows that home-cooked meals are tastier and healthier than takeout food. But what if you lack culinary expertise? With the Tovala Smart Oven, you can cook 650 ingredients perfectly, just by scanning a barcode. You can get this intelligent cooker now with a fresh meal delivery voucher for just $232.99 (Orig. $346.96) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Perfect for novice chefs, the Tovala Smart Oven takes the guesswork out of cooking. To produce a delicious meal, you simply scan the barcodes on your ingredients and prepare them for cooking. The Smart Oven takes care of everything else, selecting the perfect temperature and timing for cooking.

The Smart Oven can steam, bake, broil, toast, and even reheat food. It has space inside for a 4-pound chicken, a 10-inch pizza, or four meal trays. Through the companion smartphone app, you can choose from over 60 recipes or scan 650 different foods.

If you want to make life even easier, you can get Tovala to deliver pre-prepared meals to your door. All you have to do is place the trays of ingredients in the oven. The system is “more convenient than a meal kit and healthier than a microwave meal,” according to Business Insider.

Normally priced at $346.96, the Tovala Smart Oven is now 32% off MSRP at $232.99.

