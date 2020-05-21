Eve HomeKit Energy Strip drops to new all-time low at $80.50 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve’s HomeKit-enabled smart home accessories headlined by the 3-Outlet Energy Strip for $80.31 shipped when code 15EES15 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Light for $80.31 when code 10EVEFLARE has been applied at checkout. Down from $100, today’s offer is $10 under previous mentions and a new all-time low. Eve Flare brings multicolor lighting to your home with a portable spherical light. It packs HomeKit control alongside 13-hours of use per charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to check out all of the other discounts in our smart home guide today, which includes Nest deals in Google’s Memorial Day sale from $29. We’re also seeing an ecobee3 lite HomeKit thermostat bundle that includes two room sensors for $174, saving you $46 from the going rate.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

