ecobee3 lite HomeKit thermostat includes two Room Sensors for $174 (Save $46)

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $174.01 shipped. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $4 of the all-time low from March, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. ecobee3 lite brings HomeKit control to your heating and cooling setup. Alongside the expected perks of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control, you’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration for automations. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather skip the smart home control found in the featured deal altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $49 instead. This option still brings 7-day scheduling and other notable features into your home’s 2-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized AC schedule through the summer.

Today’s smart home deals are headlined by Google’s Memorial Day sale, which is discounting a collection of Assistant-enabled accessories including Nest Cams, Thermostats, and more from $29. That’s on top of yesterday’s GE Enbrighten Z-Wave sale, which takes 15% off a selection of light switches and other ways to outfit your setup from $19.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

