Leo’s Fortune is a previous recipient of the App Store Best of and WWDC Apple Design Awards. Featuring 24 handcrafted levels, this is an adventure-platformer filled with “vicious traps” and physics-based puzzles where players must hunt down the cunning thief that stole their gold. It has sat at the regular $5 price since way back in May 2018. Now, some 2-years later, the highly-rated platformer is finally matching the all-time low once again at just $1. Needless to say, grab this one now because there’s no telling how long it will be before another sale hits. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 gamers all-time. More details below.

Leo’s Fortune has players exploring a host of various biomes from “mossy forests and arid deserts, to pirate cities and snowy mountains.” Spanning over 24 stages, the main game is extended with a “hardcore mode” after you complete your first play through. The difficulty is ramped up significantly here and there is a “special prize” for those who can make it through the new game+ mode without dying once.

But you’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s Mac and iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup. Deals include titles like Swim Out, City Real Estate Tycoon, Legacy 2 and 3, plus many more.

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman 2 Gold $30, Apex Legends Lifeline $6, more

More on Leo’s Fortune:

I just returned home to find all my gold has been stolen! For some devious purpose, the thief has dropped pieces of my gold like breadcrumbs through the woods. Despite this pickle of a trap, I am left with no choice but to follow the trail. Whatever lies ahead, I must recover my fortune. -Leopold

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!