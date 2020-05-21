Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go. Be sure to go scoop up Peppa Pig Golden Boots while it’s completely free on the App Store for the kids, and then head back here for all of today’s most notable price drops. You can try your hand at the real estate game, search for hidden relics, stay relaxed with some great puzzlers, or control your desktop with your mobile devices, all at a discount. Highlights of today’s collection include Swim Out, City Real Estate Tycoon, Leo’s Fortune, Legacy 2 and 3, plus many more. Head below the fold for all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: CITY REAL ESTATE TYCOON: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Scanner: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iBird Pro Guide to Birds: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $9 (Reg. $19)

Mac: Folder Icons: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Planets — Live Wallpaper: FREE (Reg. $2)

Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

