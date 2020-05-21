Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman 2 Gold $30, Apex Legends Lifeline $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now Hitman 2 Gold Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This one regularly starts at around $60 from Amazon third-party sellers, but it is listed at $100 via PSN. Today’s offer is one of the best we have tracked on the complete version of Agent 47’s latest outing. But if you don’t want the gold version, you can score a standard copy on PS4 or Xbox via Amazon for $20. This globe-trotting assassination experience has players exploring six sandbox-style environments with a series of new techniques and wrinkles added to the classic Hitman formula. The Gold Edition comes with expansions 1 and 2 as well as exclusive in-game items including the Italian black leather briefcase and ICA 19 Blackballer Pistol. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Apex Legends Lifeline/Bloodhound, Prey, Diablo III Eternal, Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe, Resident Evil Xbox One Collection, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New Family-friendly Switch eShop sale from $5
- New Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- Nintendo SEGA/anime sale from $6
- PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $31.50 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Apex Legends Lifeline Edition $6 (Reg. $20)
- Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition $6 (Reg. $20)
- Prey $9 (Reg. $15+)
- Diablo III Eternal $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Xbox One Collection $25 (Reg. $75)
- GameStop Pre-owned
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $53 (Reg. $80)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Mega Man Series Sale…
- Xbox The Witcher Series sale…
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Life is Strange 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ultimate Sonic Bundle $45 (Reg. $60)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Firewatch $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider Xbox Franchise Sale…
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game FREE (Reg. $17+)
- Also on Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
