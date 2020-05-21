Save 33% on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem with 400Mb/s speeds at $60, more

Dell currently offers the NETGEAR CM600 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $90, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $10 under the competing price cut at Amazon, and beats the all-time low there by $7. Supporting up to 400Mb/s download speeds across its eight channels, this modem works with Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility. On top of the cash discount, you’ll save even more compared to monthly payments for an existing rental modem. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,800 customers. More below.

Update 5/21 @ 2:00 p.m.: Amazon is offering the Linksys Velop 3-Node Mesh System (WHW0303) for $301.98 shipped. That’s up to 25% off what you’d spend at retailers like Staples and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Rated 4/5 stars.

For comparison, today’s offer is at the same price you’d pay for NETGEAR’s lower-end modem with 300Mb/s speeds. Though if you can live with slower downloads and are looking to make out for less, going with Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem at $47 brings with it 343Mb/s connections. Not to mention a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a 2020 low on ARRIS’ mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router following a $70 discount. This morning also brought with it deals on Nest WiFi thanks to Google’s Memorial Day sale, which you can get all the details on right here.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

The NETGEAR CM600 high speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 960Mbps — 24 downstream & 8 upstream channels. It’s Cable Labs DOCSIS 3. 0 certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, spectrum, Cox, Cablevision and more.

