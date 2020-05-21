We are now tracking some notable Rosetta Stone Memorial Day deals. While there are several subscription offers available at a discount right now, Amazon has the standout deal by way of Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access at $199 with free email delivery. Regularly $299, this is $100 off the going rate, matching our previous COVID-19 promotional pricing, and is the lowest we can find. Not only do you receive lifetime access, but this version includes unlimited language options (of the 24 Rosetta Stone offers) so you can switch between them without any additional fees. Using technology like Dynamic Immersion — contextual learning via “seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world” — and its TruAccent speech recognition engine, Rosetta Stone has become one of the most popular language learning platforms out there for a reason. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the Amazon customers. More details below.

Rosetta Stone Memorial Day deals:

For a more affordable solution, head directly over to Rosetta Stone’s website. There you’ll find all of the aforementioned Rosetta Stone Memorial Day subscriptions starting from $5.99 per month. While these options do offer up a more affordable cash down subscription, keep in mind that some of them are more limited in terms of the languages you have access to and you’ll need to keep up with payments to retain access.

Another thing to remember if you take the subscription route is auto-renewals. Just make sure you manually turn them off from inside your Rosetta Stone account to avoid getting hit with a full-price bill when your discounted sub lapses. Today’s Rosetta Stone Memorial Day deals will be live from now through May 26, 2020.

More details on the lifetime access plan:

NEW: Why stick to just one language? With Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages, you’ll receive access to all 24+ of our languages for life, that means you can switch between languages without any additional subscription fees

Thrive in another language: with Dynamic Immersion, you’ll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world

Sound like a native: get instant feedback to perfect your pronunciation with our patented TruAccent(R) speech recognition engine

