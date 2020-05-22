Much like the Cards Against Humanity Family Edition that hit back in April, you can now download and print out the new Pandemic Hot Zone — North America for free. While the official physical version is still in the pre-release phase, developer Z-Man games has decided to offer up a completely free print-and-play version of its new version of Pandemic. All you’ll need is a printer, some paper, and mostly things you’ll have already laying around the house. Head below for more details.

This is a card-based board game where players are tasked with tracking down and ridding the world of infectious diseases. Anyone familiar with the game will be right at home with the more compact, bite-sized Hot Zones Edition which focuses on a smaller portion of the globe and more specific pandemics.

The free print-and-play version of Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America requires a printer, about 17-sheets of paper, and a few odds and ends you’ll most likely have laying around. And there’s a great tutorial on how to play available via YouTube with the official support of Z-Man Games.

You can download everything you need to print the game out at home right here.

The physical version of Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America is set to begin shipping is September and is currently on sale for $25 at Amazon or $20 direct from Z-Man.

More on Pandemic Hot Zone:

Based on the bestselling Pandemic, Pandemic: Hot Zone features the same nail-biting cooperative experience as you play against the game itself, but in a smaller form that you can take anywhere and play in a shorter amount of time. Every game is a challenge that you’ll tackle together, working to contain outbreaks and making strategic choices as a team. Can you discover all three cures in time?

Source: Polygon

