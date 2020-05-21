Mattel is adding yet another special edition to its popular UNO card game today, turning its attention to the oh-so popular sitcom The Office. Complete with redesigned cards decked out with Micheal Scott and other characters from the series, there’s also a brand-new rule inspired by the show and more. Currently available for pre-order, you’ll want to hit the jump for all the details on the refreshed card game.

Mattel introduces new The Office UNO card game

These days when talking about UNO, it’s easier to tally up which iconic series haven’t partnered with Mattel than ones that have. From Disney properties like Toy Story and The Lion King to Super Mario, Minecraft, and more, odds are if there’s some franchise you’re into, there’s a themed version of it. But if your itch for sitcom-themed novelty UNO decks really hasn’t been scratched yet, that all changes today. Mattel is merging one of the most beloved TV shows of the last decade with its card game, creating The Office UNO game.

The latest release from Mattel joins the minimalistic version of UNO we saw earlier in the year as its latest takes on the popular game. While you’ll still be playing by almost the exact same set of rules as with the typical edition, the cards themselves have received a visual overhaul complete with all of your favorite characters from The Office.

Alongside a cork board-themed backing, each card features a different character from the show in all of its hilarity. From Micheal Scott and Dwight to Jim and Pam, there’s plenty of action from The Office to go around. And of course in typical Dunder Mifflin fashion, each card has a paper-like appearance to it.

This time around Mattel is mixing up the typical UNO formula by introducing an all-new rule into its Office version. There’s all the usual Draw 4 cards and the like, but a new regulation you’ll have to follow. The added rule draws inspiration from Kevin Malone and his famous chili. When drawing this card, you’ll get to drop everything in your hand.

Pricing and availability

The Office edition of UNO is now available for pre-order and will set you back $5.99, so you won’t have to spend a fortune in Schrute bucks. That’s about in-line with other versions of the card game and less than the previously-released Minimalista version. Shipping is slated for later this year in July. So, unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until summer rolls around to dive into a game.

9to5Toys’ Take

Just about everyone loves The Office, so it makes complete sense that Mattel decided to release a themed version of UNO centered around the series. Honestly it’s a bit surprising it’s taken until now. At $6, this will be an easy buy for fans of the series, especially considering it’s right around what you’d pay for the classic version.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!