Pixel 3a/XL hits new Amazon all-time lows from $279 for Memorial Day

Amazon offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB in all colors for $279 shipped. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. The upgraded Pixel 3a XL 64GB is now $319, which is a $160 savings. You’ll also find both of these deals over at B&H, as well.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to 7-hours of use after just 15-minutes on a charger. It also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. Amazon customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to good use and grab a new case. We recommend this option from Spigen, which offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. It offers “air cushion technology” for added shock absorption, as well.

Make sure to check out Google’s on-going Memorial Day sale for more deals on Nest Cams, WiFi setups, and various other smart home tech essentials.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

