Sonos Playbar can be yours at a new low of $399 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Trusted seller World Wide Stereo (99.8% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sonos Playbar for $399 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Original selling for $699, it recently dropped to $599 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you up to $300, beating our previous mention by $50, and marking the lowest we’ve seen to date. If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Sonos, the Playbar is a more affordable way to deliver high-end audio to your home theater. It packs nine amplifiers that power three tweeters and six mid-woofers alongside the ability to pair with other speakers for stereo audio and whole-home audio playback. There’s also Wi-Fi connectivity as well as an optical port and dual Ethernet slots. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and includes a 1-year warranty. More details below.

For comparison, today’s discount brings the Playbar down to the same price as the more affordable Sonos Beam. Though if you’re on a tighter budget, the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar at $199 might be a better call. It’ll still boost your TV’s audio quality, but lacks the whole-home playback and other smart features.

Yesterday, Samsung offered a first look at this year’s wave of new soundbars, including models equipped with object tracking, Alexa, and more. Get the full scoop right here and then swing over to our home theater guide for even more discounts.

Sonos Playbar features:

Make immersive, high-resolution audio an integral part of your entertainment with this Sonos Playbar soundbar. Bluetooth connectivity streams your favorite playlist wirelessly from your smart device, while automatic tuning ensures rich, detailed sound anywhere in the room. This Sonos Playbar soundbar lets you connect speakers in different rooms over Wi-Fi.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

