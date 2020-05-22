Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver $280, today only

- May. 22nd 2020 7:47 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $279.99 shipped. This deal is also available direct from Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400. Today’s deal is a $20 price drop from our previous mention. Sony’s 7-inch receiver offers both CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, making it a great choice if you’d like to upgrade your ride this summer. The 7-inch nearly bezel-less display is sure to look great in any car. Leverage CarPlay to read your iMessages, access Apple Music, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll need a Lightning cable to make the most of your CarPlay connection here. Grab this top-rated option from AmazonBasics for $9 and ensure that you have a reliable connection between your two devices. Not to mention, it’s never a bad idea to have a few extra Lightning cables laying around.

Best Buy has plenty of additional deals today as its annual Memorial Day sale kicked off. You’ll find a number of notable price drops, including iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. Check out the entire sale here.

Sony CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

