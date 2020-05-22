Save up to 33% on the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch starting at $120

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid 36mm Smartwatch for $119.95 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. The larger 40mm model is also on sale for $131.05. Rocking a more typical timepiece design, Withings Steel HR Hybrid brings smartphone connectivity into the mix alongside up to 25-days of battery life. There’s the usual fitness tracking capabilities, as well as heart rate and sleep monitoring on top of relayed notifications, Apple Health sync, and more. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More details can be found down below.

Opt for the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch at $70 and pocket some additional cash. This model sports much of the same features as the lead deal, including automatic fitness tracking. It does ditch the more elegant stainless steel design in favor of a rugged build, but you’re also looking at up to 18-month battery life.

The wearable deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing Apple Watch Series 5 on sale from $285. That’s joined by Fitbit Charge 3 at $99 and even Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $199.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid features:

Easily activate workout mode right on your wrist by choosing from over 30 sports. This will activate a timer, continuous heart rate and connected GPS. Open the Health Mate app after your workout to get duration, distance, and your path map. Steel HR is a life-friendly hybrid smartwatch that can accompany you to the pool, hit the showers, and survive a downpour.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!