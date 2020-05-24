Amazon sweeps 38% off the Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum at a new low of $150

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robot Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $240, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant, and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Included alongside the robo vac are some boundary strips, so you can fence off areas of your home for the Eufy 30C to avoid. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agree with our hands-on review.

If you’d rather not deal with the smart home functionality and just want to bring home an automated way to sweep the floors, consider ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum. Currently selling for $140 at Amazon, this highly-rated option sports a more simplistic design but will surely get the job done when it comes to cleaning up.

Be sure to check out our recent feature where we take a hands-on look at the Neato D7, which just so happens to be on sale for Memorial Day.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

