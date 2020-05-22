Neato has been around for a while as one of the premier robot vacuum companies in this highly-competitive space. Perhaps you’re familiar with their vacuum’s popular D-shaped design. With all this time at home for my family in recent months, I noticed an uptick in the need for vacuuming around the house. Anxious to solve this problem, I gave the Neato D7 a try. As one of the brand’s high-end offerings, it delivers smartphone control, a bevy of integrated sensors, and the ability to create custom maps. Now, it’s going on sale as part of a larger Memorial Day sale at Neato.

Hit the jump for a few details and hands-on thoughts along with details on how you can save over $200 off the Neato D7 this Memorial Day weekend.

Neato D7 specs and standout features

The regularly $830 Neato D7 is the brand’s top-end offering with up to 2-hours of battery life on a full charge and a number of notable features making it easier to get a clean house.

LaserSmart™ technology intelligently navigates your home

Zone cleaning lets you clean specific areas on demand

No-Go Lines helps your robot not get stuck

Turbo mode boosts suction to pick up pet hair and tough debris

Up to 120-minutes of battery life, perfect for large homes

A number of sensors, dubbed Neato’s “LaserSmart” technology, scans the room and helps identify objects, stairways, and other areas that may cause problems. It’s pretty cool to look at the maps after a cleaning to see what it’s learned and how it applies that to different spaces.

I’ve tried a number of more budget-focused alternatives and one of the more frustrating things I’ve experienced is the random pattern they take to cleaning. Neato uses that map feature to travel through your space in a pattern, ensuring that each area is properly cleaned.

You can also count on the ability to control your vacuum with your voice, Apple Watch, or the free smartphone app.

9to5Toys’ Take

In the week or so I’ve been able to hang out with the Neato D7, I can certainly speak to its value proposition. I’ve tried the more affordable alternatives on the market, and none of them have delivered the same type of performance that Neato has. Not to mention, the entire thing just feels premium. Setup is easy and you won’t find any cheap-looking (or feeling) parts upon setup. Yes, it’s a premium device, but this is one of those occasions where the product does indeed live up to the hype.

Memorial Day sale

Over the next few days, Neato will be dropping the price on a number of its robotic vacuums. Headlining is the D7, which is already on sale today, and discounted down to $599.99. That’s a $230 savings from the regular price. If you’re at all interested in entering the world of robotic vacuuming, the Neato D7 is arguably one of the best out there.

