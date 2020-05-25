AirPods Pro now at one of Amazon’s best prices ever: $228 shipped

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $227.99 shipped. Final price displayed at checkout. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag and the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon. We did, however, see AirPods Pro drop under $220 briefly last week. This is amongst one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. AirPods Pro offer everything you love about the previous-generation, alongside notable upgrades like Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and stellar battery life. Additional iOS integration delivers a number of customized features, including ANC profiles so you can hear (or not) as much as you want. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save big and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

You’ll find even more Apple deals in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale throughout the holiday weekend. Check out all of our top picks here for more details.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

