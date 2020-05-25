CyberPower’s 950VA UPS has a 1-hour runtime and 12-outlets at $70 (Save $20)

- May. 25th 2020 8:22 am ET

0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CyberPower 950VA 12-Outlet UPS (SX950U) for $69.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer saves you 22% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Armed with 12-outlets, CyberPower’s 950VA UPS will help keep your gear running when the power goes out and also offers built-in surge protection. It can power connected computers and other devices for over an hour of uptime when drawing 50W of energy and there are also two 2.4A USB ports, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 430 customers. More details below.

Save even more when you opt for the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS instead. This alternative doesn’t deliver quite as much power, but at $59, will let you pocket some extra cash if all you’re after is a more budget-friendly way to keep the Wi-Fi running through a power outage. 

For more ways to keep your devices refueled, swing by our smartphone accessories guide where you’ll find discounts on charging docks alongside portable 27000mAh power banks and more.

CyberPower 950VA UPS features:

Protect your PC and other electronic devices from power abnormalities with this CyberPower UPS. It features 12 standard outlets and two USB charging ports to provide full-time surge protection for a variety of equipment. This CyberPower UPS has an output of 950 VA/510 W so it can handle powerful devices for up to two minutes at full load.

