RAVPower’s 100W 27000mAh AC Power Bank refuels your MacBook at $113 (25% off)

- May. 22nd 2020 2:53 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the RAVPower 100W 27000mAh AC Power Bank for $113.11 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new 2020 low. Equipped with a 27000mAh internal battery, this power bank is up for the task of refueling just about any device in your arsenal. Dual 2.4A USB ports handle smartphones and other accessories, which are supplemented by a 60W USB-C PD slot and even a full AC outlet for powering laptops. A compact design rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars

Drop down to a 20000mAh internal battery when you opt for RAVPower’s 80W AC Power Bank. This alternative nets you a similar compact design with AC outlet, 30W USB-C PD port, and more, but with an $80 price tag.

If you’re after something a little more capable for keeping up with portable charging needs, Jackery’s Explorer 160 Power Station has currently been marked down to a new low at $93.50, saving you 28%. You’ll find even more discounts in our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning, as well.

RAVPower 100W 27000mAh AC Power Bank features:

Power up Three devices at once: benefit from one Type-C Output and two USB ismart ports to charge new Ultra books and two other devices simultaneously. 3-prong AC output with a power supply on/ off switch indicator for any device up to 70W. Built-in air vents with quiet fan keep it cool even when used to its maximum capacity

