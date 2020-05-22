With Memorial Day just around the corner, Satechi has kicked off its latest sitewide sale with up to 20% off a selection of its Mac gear, smartphone accessories, and more. Applying code MEMORIAL at checkout knocks 15% off everything, while orders over $100 will benefit from a 20% discount with code MEMORIAL20. One highlight is on the Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $96 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer saves you $24, beats our previous mention by $6, and matches the all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional standouts from the Satechi Memorial Day sale.

Don’t forget to use the codes mentioned above to lock-in the sale prices, with deeper price cuts to be had when bundling accessories to hit the higher discount threshold.

Highlights from Satechi’s Memorial Day sale:

From deals on iPads and Macs in Best Buy’s latest sale as well as the first price cut on Surface Go 2 to offers on Twelve South Apple gear and Pad & Quill leather accessories, the Memorial Day deals have arrived ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

