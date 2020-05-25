Samsung Galaxy A51 has four cameras + a Super AMOLED screen: $294.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $293.55 shipped. That’s $106 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. When it comes to affordable smartphones that are packed with features, the Samsung A Series is here to save the day. This is among the latest models in the lineup and it’s comprised of a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad-camera array, and microSD card input which paves the way for up to 512GB of additional storage. Unlike iPhone, you’ll find not only face-unlocking tech, but also a fingerprint sensor, allowing you to double-up on security or use whichever is best at the current moment. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more from our recent coverage.

Forego Samsung branding and a quad-camera array in favor of BLU VIVO X6 to only spend $110. It sports a 6.1-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot that lets you quickly and affordably double your capacity. And don’t forget that LG G7 Fit is $150 at Woot today.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale. It’s currently $200 off, making now a great time to refresh an aging PC. We also spotted the ARM-based Surface Pro X for $250 off, so be sure to peek at it as well.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features:

Introducing the new A Series: the features you’ve been waiting for in your unlocked cell phone. Take crisp pics with the 48MP quad camera. Immerse yourself in a spacious high definition screen, powered by a long-lasting, fast charging battery.

Unlocked by Samsung: Pick more than just your new cell phone. With your unlocked device, choose your preferred carrier, data plan, services, features and apps, and get your phone exactly how you want it.

Crisp. Colorful. Captivating. Dive into edge-to-edge color with an expansive 6.5” Infinity-O Display featuring a Super AMOLED screen that brings cinematic clarity right to your fingertips.

