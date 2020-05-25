Wemo’s 3-Way HomeKit Light Switch falls to best price in months at $42

- May. 25th 2020 8:45 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Wemo 3-Way Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Light Switch for $41.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over 4-months, comes within $2 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen this year. With HomeKit support leading the way, Wemo’s Light Switch also integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and other smart home platforms. Its 3-way lighting features are also joined by the ability to set schedules, a hub-less design, and more. Over 440 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those who don’t need the 3-way capabilities can grab the standard edition of Wemo’s Light Switch for $35 right now at Amazon. You’ll not only save a little extra compared to the lead deal, but enjoy nearly the same suite of smart features.

The smart home deals have already begun rolling in this morning, as earlier we spotted Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit cameras on sale from $170. That followed up yesterday’s discount on the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat, which dropped to $122.

Wemo 3-Way HomeKit Light Switch features:

Control lights around the house from any location with this Wemo three-way light switch. The Wemo mobile app lets you conveniently set automatic schedules and timers, while a randomize feature creates the impression that there’s someone home, deterring potential intruders. This Wemo three-way light switch is compatible with voice recognition devices and services for hands-free control.

