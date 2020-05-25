Arlo Pro 3 offers HomeKit support, more from $170 shipped

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 3 Dual-Camera System with HomeKit for $399.99 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. You can also pick up a single add-on camera for $169.99, which is down from the usual $200 price tag. Notable features here include a wire-free and weather-resistant design, which makes it easy to stick these cameras up just about anywhere. You’ll receive 2K feeds with HDR support across the board so you can easily zoom in on the action when visitors or packages arrive. I’ve been using this setup for a while now and have to say; it’s well worth the investment. Arlo includes 3-months of its premium smart service for free with 30-day rolling DVR, making it a cinch to record all of the happenings along with support for HomeKit. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save further and go with the Arlo Q for $115. You’ll have to depend on a wired connection here, and 1080p feeds, but otherwise, it’s a similar feature set. Arlo includes free 7-day cloud storage with purchase, so it’s a reasonably low-cost entry point considering that the DVR service is included. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon reviewers.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Wire-free and weather-resistant design works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes 3 months of Arlo smart service with rolling 30 day cloud recordings

2K video with HDR: zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR

Color night vision: see what’s lurking with color night vision or black and white

Integrated spotlight: light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests

