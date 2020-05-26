8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad works with your Switch, PC, more at $40 (Save 20%)

- May. 26th 2020 3:00 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for $39.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Merging a Pro controller-inspired form-factor with the usual retro design that 8Bitdo is known for, its Sn30 Pro+ gamepad sports Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can use it with a Switch, Playstation 4, Mac, and more. So whether you’re looking to dive into Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles or roll your own Raspberry Pi-based arcade, it’s up for the task. Other notable features include USB-C charging, rumble vibration, motion controls, two joysticks, and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more compact controller for enhancing your mobile Switch gameplay, 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad will certainly do the trick at $25. It rocks a colorway that pairs perfectly with Switch Lite, though it’ll work with the hybrid version of Nintendo’s console too alongside other Bluetooth devices.

Earlier today we also spotted a collection of discounted Nintendo Switch travel cases starting at $7.50. So for those who want to add some extra protection into their setup, these deals on PowerA, PDP, and other accessories are certainly worth a look.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad features:

Pro+ is the most advanced controller from 8BitDo ever. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software: Customize everything on Pro+ from button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and even create macros with any button combination. Easily save your settings on a game by game basis with custom profiles.

