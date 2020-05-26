Nintendo Switch travel cases on sale from $7.50: Insignia, PowerA, PDP, more

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch in red for $7.49 with free shipping in orders over $35. The black version is also on sale for $7.99. Regularly $15, today’s offer is as much as 50% off, matching the Black Friday 2019 price, and the lowest we can find. This no frills case might not feature artwork of your favorite characters or anything, but it will keep your Switch, up to 10 game cards, and other accessories safely stowed away at a very affordable price tag. The soft inner lining is complemented by additional screen protection and a soft flip insert, while the hard outer shell protects your gear from drops and the like. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

More Switch Accessory Deals:

We also still have PowerA’s Princess Zelda Wireless Switch controller with a metallic blue D-pad at 20% off and the Spyro edition PowerA Travel Stealth Kit on sale for $10. Hit up this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals, the Nintendo SEGA/anime sale from $6, and then go check out the latest Mario LEGO packs.

More on the Insignia Go Case:

Take your Nintendo Switch on the road in this red Insignia Go case. A soft inner lining cushions your console, while the tough outer shell absorbs the shock of a drop. With storage for up to 10 game cards and a compartment for your cables, this Insignia Go case makes it easy to keep everything together.

