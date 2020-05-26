Amazon’s Anker Gold Box returns with deals from $15 on summer charging essentials

- May. 26th 2020 6:43 am ET

Feature
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 37% off its popular smartphone charging accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger for $38.99. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This 65W desktop charger sports a streamlined design with three 2.4A USB-A ports and a USB-C port, as well. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We called it a “Swiss army knife of power” in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left great ratings, as well.

Hit the jump for additional top picks or dive into today’s Gold Box here for the entire sale.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim features:

  • High-speed USB-C charging Charge USB-C notebooks including Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port
  • Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices
  • Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers—without compromising power

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

