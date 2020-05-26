Amazon’s Anker Gold Box returns with deals from $15 on summer charging essentials

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 37% off its popular smartphone charging accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger for $38.99. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This 65W desktop charger sports a streamlined design with three 2.4A USB-A ports and a USB-C port, as well. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We called it a “Swiss army knife of power” in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left great ratings, as well.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim features:

High-speed USB-C charging Charge USB-C notebooks including Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port

Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices

Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers—without compromising power

