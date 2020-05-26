Bose 700 ANC Wireless Headphones drop to $300 or 25% off the usual price

Trusted retailer Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $299.95 shipped. As a comparison, this pair of cans typically sells for $399 at retailers like Amazon. We’ve seen them around $350 in new condition previously while our last mention was for a refurbished set at $300. Today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save big and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones at $40 (or less with the on-page coupon). Of course, there won’t be the suite of voice assistant control or Bose build quality, but these are still a capable pair of headphones at a significant discount. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to go the Apple route? AirPods Pro are still on sale from Memorial Day at $228, which is right at the best price we’ve tracked via Amazon all-time. Check out all the details right here.

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

  • Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more
  • Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
  • Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in
  • Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake-up word. Carrying case- 8.6 x 7 Width x 2.4 Depth inches
  • Optimized for the Google Assistant. Access your voice assistant with a simple button press

