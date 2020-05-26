SanDisk 500GB USB-C Portable SSD offers quick storage for $82 (Reg. up to $120)

- May. 26th 2020 6:58 am ET

0

Amazon offers the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $81.77 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. Today’s deal is down from the up to $120 price tag and beats Best Buy’s 1-day sale by $8. It’s the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 9-months. Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. An ideal partner for the latest MacBooks, iMacs, iPad Pro, and Chromebooks. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need storage but not the fast transfer speeds? You can grab this Toshiba 1TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for under $50. This model is perfect for adding storage to your gaming consoles and costs a fraction of the SanDisk alternative.

For more everyday Mac essentials, be sure to check out Amazon’s new Anker Gold Box. With deals from $15, there’s plenty to love in this exceedingly rare sale filled with charging gear, cables, and more.

SanDisk USB-C Portable SSD features:

  • High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application)
  • Ruggedized, water and dust resistant (IP55 rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min; Limited dust contact Does Not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use)
  • Shock-resistant solid-state core for greater durability (Shock resistant (up to 1500 G) and vibration resistant (5 gram RMS, 10 2000 Hertz)

