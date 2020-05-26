Shark’s sleek cordless WANDVAC is yours for $70 today (Refurb, Orig. $140)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum (WV200/WV201) for $69.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $140, this model is on sale for $110 at Best Buy and closer to $90.50 at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $70 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This sleek handheld vacuum is an ideal pick-up-and-go solution that will have you easily cleaning up messes as they happen. The included ION charging dock provides 10-minutes of cordless power, while washable and HEPA filtration help keep your space free of allergens and toxins. This model also ships with a pet hair cleaning and a crevice tool alongside the 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon and a 90-day warranty from Woot. More details below.

If the sleek design of the WANDVAC doesn’t do anything for you, take a look at this Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum. This one will save you another $40 and carries stellar ratings, but you will be tethered to an outlet via its 16-foot cord. Otherwise, drop another $5 down and score the Black+Decker Dusbuster at $35 for a more affordable cordless solution. This one is an Amazon best-seller that carries solid ratings from over 11,000 customers.

If you’re looking for a full-on upright, Shark’s ION P50 3-in-1 cordless vac is still on sale at Amazon. However, we also have some notable robot vacs too including the iRobot Alexa-enabled Roomba 890 and Roborock’s S5 laser-guided robotic vacuum. Hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vac:

The Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum combines lightweight portability with the incredible suction power of a high-speed brushless motor. Weighing just 1.4 lbs., this lightweight handheld vacuum boasts a tapered nozzle for easy debris pickup and two accessories for tackling pet hair, upholstery, and tight spaces. Between cleanings, return your vacuum to the charging dock for fast recharging. Fast cleaning, always ready when you need it. The Shark WANDVAC: Extraordinary power for the everyday mess.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!