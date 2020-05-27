Seiko’s Office Wall Clock is now down to just over $19 at Amazon (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Seiko Office Wall Clock for $19.04 after you clip the $10 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $30 at Amazon over the last year or so, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked in over 2-years and is the lowest we can find. While it might not be as smart as the Echo Wall Clock or the Citizen crossover variant, it’s even more affordable today and has an arguably even cleaner aesthetic. Features include the round sliver case with black numerals and a curved crystal glass cover. Powered by a single AA battery (included), it also has a separate second hand and a minute track as well as the 4+ star rating. More details below.

For something even more affordable, give the highly-rated Bernhard Products Black Wall Clock a closer look at $12 Prime shipped. This silent, non-ticking clock isn’t quite as large but it also has a sort of classic look to it and will save you even more.

Not enough Mickey for you? Be sure to check out the Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock right here. It will cost you a bit more, but this is a smart wall clock with much of the same features as the standard Echo variant.

More on the Seiko Office Wall Clock:

Round silver case, white face with black numerals

Curved glass crystal

Arabic numerals and a separate minute track

Powered by 1 AA battery (included)

Overall dimensions: 11.75 X X 1.5

