Today Skullcandy is expanding its stable of truly wireless earbuds with four new options touting up to 40-hours of battery life. Alongside more affordable price tags than many of the higher-end competitors, a partnership will Tile baking a novel new feature into the latest collection. Skullcandy is bringing location tracking into its latest releases, so you never have to worry about losing your earbuds. Head below for a closer look at the new Skullcandy Tile earbuds.

Across all of the new Skullcandy true wireless earbuds, the entire lot of four options come equipped with the tracking technology thanks to its Tile partnership. These are said to be the very first time that this kind of functionality has been built into a pair of truly wireless earbuds, as you’ll be able to locate them while in the charging case.

Even more, interestingly, Skullcandy notes that each of the individual earbuds will function as their own tracker. So even if you misplace a single one of the earpieces during a listening session, you won’t be out of luck.

From there, features change depending on which pair of the new Skullcandy Tileearbuds you’re looking at. The most affordable of the unveils enters at the $59.99 price point with the Sesh Evo. Alongside 6-hours of playback per charge and up to 24 with the charging case, IP55 sweat-resistance makes these notable options for workouts and the like.

Stepping up to the Indy Eco at $79.99 yields a similar 6-hour battery life, but with a total of 30 in the bundled case. These earbuds pack a more slimmed-down design from the entry-level pair akin to what you’ll find on AirPods and the like. Next, there’s the $99.99 Indy Fuel, which borrows a similar design and battery life but adds wireless charging support into the mix.

Lastly, there’s the Push Ultra at $99.99, which includes the same wireless charging support as the similarly-priced pair. There’s 6-hours of battery life and a whopping total of 40 with the charging case. A fitness-oriented design includes over-ear clips to help these earbuds stay in during runs, and elevated IP67 water-resistance helps them keep up during intense workouts.

Each of the new Skullcandy earbuds with Tile tracking is now available for purchase and comes in a variety of color options.

With there being so many true wireless earbuds at these more affordable price points, it’s pretty difficult to stand out from the crowd. But adding in something as novel and ultimately useful as something like Tile tracking should do the trick for Skullcandy’s latest. Given that these are in-line with other releases from the company in the past, it seems you won’t have to pay a premium to enjoy the location tracking features, either.

