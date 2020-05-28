Anker’s eufy Smart Scale comes bundled with smart plug for $50 ($20 off)

Anker’s EufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Scale P1 bundled with a Smart Plug for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $50 for the scale alone while a single plug sells for $20. This equates a $70 value and effectively matches our previous mention on the scale. Eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, plus bone and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. You can use the bundled plug to automate lights and more with Google Assistant or Alexa. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need the smart features here, shave over 50% off and go with this glass scale from Etekcity instead. With a sleek design and a digital display, it’s sure to get the job done in most applications. Not to mention it’s small enough to slide into your bathroom cabinets when not in use.

On the smart home side of things, we still have a handful of on-going deals including this markdown on GE’s popular Alexa-enabled color light strip at $45. Blair has all the details right here. Check out our smart home guide for additional deals and more.

Eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

Eufy Smart Plug features:

PORTABLE POWER SWITCH: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged in devices from anywhere.

SAVE MONEY: Track energy usage of devices and set operating schedules to eliminate unnecessary power consumption.

