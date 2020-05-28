Brother’s monochrome laser printer is $55 and ideal for at-home offices

Staples offers the Brother HL-L2320D Monochrome Laser Printer for $54.99 shipped when promo code 27659 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $70 or more. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $5 and tops our previous mention by the same amount. There’s plenty of reasons to go with a laser printer, particularly at a budget-friendly price like this. A low maintenance design, long-lasting cartridges, and fast print times are just a few reasons to make the switch from Inkjet. This model features automatic duplex printing, USB connectivity, and a 250-sheet capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab some extra laser ink for today’s lead deal. For under $15, you can grab a high-yield toner that will deliver up to 2,600-pages. The beauty of laser printers is that its ink will last much longer, which is yet another selling point. And with more of us working from home than ever before, picking up some extra ink with today’s purchase is a great idea.

While we’re on the subject of printers, you can still save on the Polaroid OneStep2 VF Instant Camera at an Amazon low of $60. That’s down 33% from the usual going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Brother HL-L2320D Laser Printer features:

Print Speed: up to 30ppm; Mono

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 interface for local connectivity

Automatic Duplexing (2-sided printing)

Print Technology: Electrophotographic Laser

250-sheet capacity tray adjustable for letter or legal, plus a manual feed slot for envelope printing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!