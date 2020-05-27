Save $30 on Polaroid’s OneStep2 VF Instant Camera at an Amazon low of $60

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera in summer blue for $59.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Saving you $30 from the going rate, today’s offer matches the best we’ve seen this year overall and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a unique way to capture all of the family time at home or want to ditch your smartphone, Polaroid’s OneStep 2 VF has your back. This instant camera comes backed by a 60-day battery life, 41-degree field of view, and of course, a retro-inspired design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,200 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing some film for your new instant camera. A pack of color prints will run you $16 at Amazon right now, meaning you’ll only have to spend a fraction of today’s left over cash.

If you’d rather skip the instant aspect and print old photos from your smartphone, consider the Pocket HP Sprocket instead. This photo printer is currently on sale for $90, saving you $40 from the going rate.

OneStep2 VF Instant Film Camera features:

Take pictures with this OneStep i-Type summer blue camera. The battery lasts up to 60 days, saving you from having to replace them frequently, and the high-quality lens lets you zoom in on subjects. This OneStep i-Type summer blue camera features an intuitive design for ease of use and prints photos on the spot for added convenience.

