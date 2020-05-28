Upgrade to NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System while it’s $184.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (RBK13) for $184.48 shipped. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the competing Best Buy offer by $16, and marks the second-best offer we’ve seen to date. Providing up to 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this mesh Wi-Fi system is sure to tackle dead zones around your house. Up to 1.2Gb/s network speeds ensure that the whole family can go about their web browsing, gaming, streaming and more without hitting bottlenecks. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

We’re also still seeing a rare discount on Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Wi-Fi System, which has dropped to its best price this year at $150. That’s not all, as you can still upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 while saving $100 on this Linksys Velop Mesh System at an Amazon low.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

This Orbi whole-home Mesh Wi-Fi system delivers up to 1.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi with up to 4500 sq. ft. of coverage. Expand your home’s Wi-Fi coverage and eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones and buffering. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room.

