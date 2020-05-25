Adopt Wi-Fi 6 with $100 off this Linksys Velop Mesh System at an Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $599.99 shipped. Find it at B&H for the same price. Scoring you $100 in savings compared to the going rate at Best Buy, today’s offer is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale and matches the Amazon all-time low. With Wi-Fi 6 support in tow, this mesh system from Linksys delivers up to 6,000-square feet of coverage thanks to its two 802.11ax routers. You’re looking at up to 5300Mb/s network speeds, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding the wired side of your setup. Over 145 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-square feet with 802.11ac coverage and even VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy no matter which network you’re connected to.

If neither of those options are quite the right fit for your network upgrade, we’re still seeing some other alternatives to consider. Right now NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System has dropped to an all-time low at $199. Or if you can live with 802.11ac coverage, the stylish ASUS Blue Cave Router is $100.

Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

Meant for expanding wireless coverage in large homes, the MX10 Velop AX5300 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System from Linksyssupports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology for up to 5300 Mb/s of total throughput. You get a 2.4 GHz band with up to 1147 Mb/s and a 5 GHz band for up to 2402 Mb/s. With 4×4 MU-MIMO support, that equates to up to 8 simultaneous, dedicated connections.

