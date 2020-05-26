Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Wi-Fi System sees rare discount to 2020 low of $150

- May. 26th 2020 8:51 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the Ubiquiti AmpliFi Instant 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $179, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen this year, is the lowest we’ve seen since last fall, and is the second-best discount to date. With the ability to dish out 4,000-square feet of coverage, this mesh Wi-Fi system from Ubiquiti brings up to 1,100Mb/s speeds to your home network thanks to the two bundled access points. The main router comes equipped with a nifty touchscreen display that showcases network stats, and added features like VPN support alongside an easy setup process round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save even more by dropping the Ubiquiti branding and going with Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System at $100You’ll get the same 802.11ac speeds, but with only 3,500-square feet of coverage and without some of the more premium inclusions of the AmpliFi system. But for a more budget-friendly setup, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating and is sure to get the job done.

Right now we’re also seeing a $100 discount on a Linksys Velop 802.11ax Mesh System for those hoping to make the switch to Wi-Fi 6. But if you like the sound of staying in the Ubiquiti ecosystem, we found the AmpliFi Alien Router to be a notable option in our previous hands-on coverage.

AmpliFi Instant Wi-Fi System features:

Provide wide-ranging wireless coverage across your home with this AmpliFi instant Wi-Fi system. The included Android and iOS application offers configuration options, parental controls and guest control. Employ intuitive adjustments with the capacitive touchscreen display. This AmpliFi instant Wi-Fi system has a range of up to 4,000 sq. ft., providing superior coverage and eliminating dead zones.

