After announcing an impressive library of SNK games earlier this month, Twitch Prime is ready to unveil June’s free Apex Legends loot and much more. Twitch Prime has been steadily offering up its members (free to join for Amazon Prime members) a string of free PC games, in-game loot/DLC, and much more. It is focusing on the next batch of freebie titles as well as the first SNK games drop, and a series of free in-game loot boxes for tiles like Apex Legends, DOOM Eternal, FIFA Ultimate Team, and much more. Head below for all the details.

New FREE PC Games:

Before we get into the free Apex Legends loot, let’s take a look at the new free games. Beginning Monday, June 1, Twitch Prime will be adding five new free games to its library including the psychological horror experience Observer, Forsaken Remastered, Steel Rats, the excellent survival adventure game The Flame in the Flood, and a retro FPS known as Project Warlock. No strings attached here, just free PC games for anyone that links their Amazon Prime account with Twitch Prime right here. All of the freebies will appear right here at the top of next month.

As you likely saw last week, Twitch Prime and SNK have teamed up to offer over 20 completely free NEOGEO titles. Available in three drops across summer 2020, the first seven games are now available right here including Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar and Samurai Shodown II. More details on the SNK collaboration can be found in our previous coverage.

FREE Apex Legends loot and more:

Now let’s move on to the DLC packs and free Apex Legends loot for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Already available right now, Twitch Prime members can already go claim the Game Master skin for the new Season 5 Legend, Loba. just make sure you do so right here before June 18. However, starting a couple of days before that on June 16th, members can scoop up a new Gibraltar skin for free.

Beyond the free Apex Legends gear, Twitch Prime is also pointing out the DOOM Eternal drop 2 of 3. Players can now “keep it classy with the Mullet Slayer Master Collection in DOOM Eternal.” Its time to bring the party to hell’s armies with the Mullet Slayer Skin and its three color variants. This drop also contains three new character animations, an upgradable “The Den” podium, and one new profile icon and title. Claim it right here.

Remember to link your Amazon Prime account with Twitch Prime right here and then head over to this page to claim all your free Apex Legends loot and PC games.

9to5Toys’ Take:

They might not be the highest-rated or best known free games out there, but free is free and this month includes some notable titles like Forsaken Remastered and The Flame in the Flood. When it comes to the DLC side of things, these cosmetic items should be mostly free anyway, if not earned through in-game progression, so the more the merrier when it comes to Apex Legends and DOOM gear. You’ll also find a host of freebies available right here for titles like Destiny 2, FIFA, Rainbow Six Siege, Teamfight Tactics, and much more.

