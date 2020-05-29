It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Yesterday saw a brilliant collection of Team 17 developed titles go on sale including The Escapists 2 as well as others you’ll find below like Sheltered, Worms3, and more. But we are back again today with another batch of discounted games and apps from Apple’s digital marketplace. Highlights include the very first price drop on Pascal’s Wager, as well as Eye Anatomy Atlas, Alice Trapped in Wonderland, Emoji Camera, and more. Hit the jump for a complete collection of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eye Anatomy Atlas: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Baby Heartbeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Hurricane Tracker For iPad: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reckless Racing 3: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

More on Pascal’s Wager:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that. Players can play multiple characters to experience the strong storyline and reveal various hidden areas of the map.

