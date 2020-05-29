Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins $14, Collection of Mana $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition for $13.99, down from the regular $20. But if you’re a Playstation Plus member, the Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition drops from the $100 digital price down to just $19.99. Both are at the lowest price we can find with the Gold version fetching a bloated $120+ at Amazon. The Deluxe version includes the main game as well as the Ambush at Sea mission, Desert Cobra weapon pack, and 3 ability points. The Gold Edition includes all of that as well as the Season Pass with access to all of the DLC including the Hidden Ones and the Curse of the Pharaohs. Head below for the rest of today’s bests console game deals including Nier: Automata GOTY, The Division 2 Gold, Super Bomberman R, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Collection of Mana, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New Double Discounts PS4 sale up to 60% off
- Mega Man Nintendo Switch sale from $10
- Xbox Digital Rockin’ Action Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40)
- The Division 2 Gold SteelBook $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa $1 (Reg. $20)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Steamworld franchise sale via PSN from $2.50…
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $21 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- More PS4 Games Under $20 right here…
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $9.50 with PS Plus
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Nintendo 3DS games on sale from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Lego Jurassic World $20 (Reg. $40)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $18 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive $20 (Reg. $30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 1 $12 (Reg. $20)
- Flashback Switch $1 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
