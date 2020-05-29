Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins $14, Collection of Mana $25, more

- May. 29th 2020 9:42 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition for $13.99, down from the regular $20. But if you’re a Playstation Plus member, the Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition drops from the $100 digital price down to just $19.99. Both are at the lowest price we can find with the Gold version fetching a bloated $120+ at Amazon. The Deluxe version includes the main game as well as the Ambush at Sea mission, Desert Cobra weapon pack, and 3 ability points. The Gold Edition includes all of that as well as the Season Pass with access to all of the DLC including the Hidden Ones and the Curse of the Pharaohs. Head below for the rest of today’s bests console game deals including Nier: Automata GOTY, The Division 2 Gold, Super Bomberman R, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Collection of Mana, and much more. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Best Games/Apps Deals

Sony

