Today, we are tracking some fantastic deals on the popular Escapists iOS games. The Team 17 developed titles are a “hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience” that task players with creating their own con and attempting to escape from prison. Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout is regularly $7 on the App Store but you can now download it to all of your iOS devices for just $1.99. Having only dropped this low once before today, this is a perfect chance to add this one to your iOS library. The original game is also on sale today at $1, down from the regular $5. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 7,300 gamers. Head below for all the details.

In the Escapists iOS games and more specifically the sequel, players must create their own character with “hundreds of customization options” in an attempt to break out of prison. However, you can go it alone or co-opt three of your friends to create “the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!” It features 13 handpicked prisons and the ability to “buy, barter and beat your way” to acquiring much needed items and additional crafting combinations.

But there are plenty more iOS apps on sale today by way of this morning’s roundup. You’ll find deals on titles like Sheltered, Cytus II, Space Marshals, Worms3, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and many more.

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Metal Gear Solid V from $4, Monster Boy $18, more

More on the Escapists iOS games:

Escapists iOS games: The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! Download The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today…It would be a crime not to! Addictive prison simulation game with all new features! 13 handpicked prisons filled with indie sandbox madness! Buy, barter and beat your way to acquiring the much-needed items to create dozens of crafting combinations to aid your escape!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!