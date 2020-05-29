Save on PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controllers starting at $36 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in Teal Frost at $38.69 shipped. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer saves you 23%, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and the best this year. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller features a translucent teal design and carries an official seal of approval from Nintendo. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, it features motion controls, re-mappable buttons, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. If you’re in the market for a traditional Switch gamepad, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon is PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller with Satin Blue Chrome Zelda design for $35.85. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 28%, is the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $1 of the low. With the same feature set as the lead deal, this controller sports a Legend of Zelda-themed design with chrome blue paint scheme. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing plenty of other ways to enhance your Switch experience, including a variety of travel cases on sale from $7.50. That’s on top of HORI’s car charger at $10, which is designed specifically for the Switch.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially licensed PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller based on the nostalgic N64 funtastic series. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless controller features a translucent teal design, motion controls, mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time) or add your own rechargeable batteries.

