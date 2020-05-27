HORI’s Car Charger keeps your Switch juiced up on-the-road for $10 (Reg. $18+)

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $18.50 and as much as $26 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the all-time low and is the best price we can find. This officially licensed car adapter provides you with 5V/3.0A charging as well as a 6-foot reach and a USB-C connector. The compact adapter is great for long car rides, if not just for ensuring your kids’ Switch doesn’t lose power on the way there, and leaves the console functional while it’s juicing up. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s HORI car charger is about $3 less than the PowerA and AmazonBasics models. While you might find a no-name option out there for less, today’s HORI offer is the best price we can find on an officially licensed vehicle charging solution for Switch. And playing with untrustworthy gear when it comes to powering a Switch is not recommended.

While we are talking Switch accessories, we still have a series of travel cases on sale starting from $7.50 as well as PowerA’s Princess Zelda Wireless Switch controller at 20% off. All of today’s best Switch game deals can be found in this morning’s roundup and don’t forget about the brand new Mega Man eShop sale at up to 50% off.

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger :

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Play Nintendo Switch while charging with 3.0 A of Power

Powerful 5 volt / 3.0A charger charges quickly

Durable 6 foot cable and USB C connector

Compact and portable

