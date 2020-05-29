Tenda’s Powerline 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender drops to Amazon low at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Tenda AV1000 Powerline 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and returns to match the all-time low set only once before. Not only will this adapter extend your Wi-Fi network into another room or second story, but it’ll allow you to expand a wired connection as well. With a single Gigabit Ethernet port, you’ll be able to bring a 1000Mb/s wired connection pretty much anywhere in your home. It’s a great way to hardwire gear that’s on a different floor than your modem. Best of all, you won’t have to run cable all over the place to make it happen either. Rated 4/5 stars from over 415 customers.

On the more affordable side of things, you’ll find TP-Link’s AV600 Powerline Ethernet Adapter to be a lower-cost alternative. At $40, you’ll be able to pocket a little extra cash but at the trade-off of ditching the built-in range extender functionality. Though if expanding a wired setup is what you’re after, it’ll do the trick.

For more ways to upgrade your setup, we’re still seeing a rare discount on Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Wi-Fi System at $150. That’s on top of NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System, which has dropped to $184 following a 20% price cut.

Tenda Powerline Wi-Fi Extender features:

The Tenda PH10 delivers your high-speed internet directly through your power outlet, ensuring maximum transfer rate without latency. With the Homeplug AV2 technology, PH10 can use the existing electrical wiring to extend Wi-Fi and wired networks of your router to every room in your house.

