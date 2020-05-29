Apple $5 movie sale includes classics and recent releases up to 75% off

Following Tuesday’s huge movie bundle sale at Apple, we’re getting a fresh batch of price drops today. Apple has a number of 4K and HD titles reduced in price to $5 as we roll into the weekend. You’d typically pay $10 here and upwards of $20 as a variety of films have returned to or hit new all-time low prices. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest $5 movie sale.

Apple launches new $5 movie sale

All of today’s price drops will become a permanent addition to your library of content. That makes it a great time to load up on new films to enjoy over the weekend. Here are some of our top picks for $5.

Make sure to check out Apple’s biggest movie bundle sale of the year so far for additional price drops. You’ll find film collections from $10, along with the usual $1 HD rental of the week, and much more.

