We are now ready to start the week of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. In case you missed it late Friday afternoon, you can still scoop up Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck 2 for the kids while it’s free, and then head back here for all of today’s most notable price drops. Along with Severed down at just $2, you’ll find solid deals on titles like 7 Minute Workout, Do.List, Beholder 1 and 2, iWriter, and more. Head below the fold for a complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: National Hurricane Center Data: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bodyweight Training: Your Gym: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Passpartout: Starving Artist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FACEinHOLE: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eye Anatomy Atlas: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Baby Heartbeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Hurricane Tracker For iPad: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities. Exploration: Follow branching routes through the unknown, using your wits to avoid hazards and solve puzzles.

