Today’s Best Game Deals: Fire Emblem Three Houses $45, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering a rare deal on Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, you can scoop this one up at $15 off for today only. Today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the game since its release last summer and the best we can find. This is a turn-based tactical RPG set in the continent of Fódlan where players must align themselves with one of the three houses of the Officer’s Academy. Head below for the rest of today’s bests console game deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-orders, Daemon X Machina, Disney TSUM TSUM, Windjammers, Child of Light Ultimate Edition, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- PSN Double Discounts PS4 sale up to 60% off
- Xbox Digital Rockin’ Action Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Plus Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $4)
- Daemon X Machina $40 (Reg. $60)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL $30 (Reg. $38+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa $1 (Reg. $20)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $26 (Reg. $40)
- Steamworld franchise sale via PSN from $2.50…
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- More PS4 Games Under $20 right here…
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $9.50 with PS Plus
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Nintendo 3DS games on sale from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $18 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive $20 (Reg. $30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 1 $12 (Reg. $20)
- Flashback Switch $1 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
