We have great little free kids’ app today. Dr. Panda — one of the premiere kids’ app developers on Google Play and the App Store — is now offering its Ice Cream Truck 2 game for free on both iOS and Android. Regularly $3, this is the very first time we have seen this one go free on the App Store and is a perfect time to scoop it up for the kids. Even if they don’t like it you can just ditch it after the fact, but it might be smart to grab it now before the price jumps back up. While reviews are still rolling in on this one, the original Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck game for kids carries solid ratings from hundreds. More details below.

In this free kids app, Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Truck arrives in the beautiful Caribbean paradise of Banana Island. Your miniature gamers must “scoop, swirl, and mix different flavors,” and then cover their creation in decorations to promote “active imagination and creative exploration.” This one is completely void of in-app purchases and third-party advertisements as well.

After you grab the freebie for the kids, head over to this morning’s roundups for the rest of today’s best iOS and Android app deals. You’ll find the very first price drop on the Soulsborne-like Pascal’s Wage as well a host of other solid price drops for your mobile gaming and productivity pleasure.

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

Android: Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Truck has now arrived in the warm Caribbean paradise of Banana Island. It’s time to beat the heat with some delicious ice cream! Scoop, swirl, and mix different flavors ranging from yummy vanilla, cola and chocolate to completely wacky soap and cheese!! Top them up with tons of decorations, candies, cookies, chocolates, frosting, and more. Unlock rewards after making every tasty treat. Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck 2 offers heaps of opportunity for active imagination and creative exploration. This is a paid app, and there are no advertisements, offering kids a seamless gaming experience.

