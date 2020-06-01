Eve Flare offers HomeKit portable lighting for $80 shipped (20% off)

Amazon offer the Eve Flare Portable LED Smart Lamp for $80 shipped. As a comparison, that’s $20 savings from the usual going rate, $10 less than our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Eve Flare takes on Philips Hue with its colorful and portable design, which is great for adding light to various spaces. It has HomeKit control so you can easily change colors and more with Siri. Up to six hours of battery life ensure that you can take it outside (also IP65 water-resistant) or add it to another room in your house during a party. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for a more affordable alternative? Consider the Echo Glow instead. It’s $30 and offers similar features in a smaller footprint in comparison to the Eve Flare. However, you won’t find HomeKit support here, just Alexa. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 2,300 Amazon customers.

There’s still plenty of additional Eve HomeKit deals to be had in last week’s roundup, including notable discounts on lightswitches and the popular Energy Strip. Check out our roundup here for more information.

Eve Flare features:

Invigorate any space with beautiful light moods

Control your ambience via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri

Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere thanks to IP65 water resistance

Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly

Transport easily using the carry-and-hang handle

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

