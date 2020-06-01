Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB while it’s on sale for $400 (Save $80)

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Android Tablet for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $480, today’s offer saves you $80, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $1 of the best we’ve tracked to date. Armed with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet offers plenty of screen real estate for consuming content or getting work done. Other notable features include up to 14-hours of battery life per charge and face unlocking technology. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 840 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Leverage some of your savings to outfit the Galaxy Tab S5e with an official Book Cover from Samsung. Right now it’ll run you $46 over at Amazon, providing some added protection alongside a built-in stand for propping up the tablet while watching Netflix.

The Android deals don’t end there today, as earlier we spotted a $350 discount on LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Smartphone at $400. We’re also still seeing a deal on Google’s Pixel Slate, which has dropped to $440.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

